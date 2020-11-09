‘Save Civic Theatre’ campaign aims to keep theatre alive beyond pandemic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Evansville Civic Theatre is asking for the public’s help to “Save Civic Theatre.”
After 95 years of serving the Evansville community, officials say Evansville Civic Theatre is in danger of closing its doors permanently due to lack of revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Due to this lack of revenue, Civic Theatre officials have launched the “Save Civic Theatre” campaign, asking the public’s help to keep the theatre alive beyond the pandemic.
The “Save Civic Theatre” campaign is attempting to raise approximately $135,000, which officials say would keep the theatre operational through the beginning of the 2021-2022 season in August of 2021.
They say the raised funds would supplement the Paycheck Protection Program loan and an Arts, Cultural & Destination Marketing Organization Grant from the Indiana Arts Commission, which have helped keep the non-profit theatre remain open through 2020.
They say these other funds have either expired or expire on December 31.
You can find full details on how to donate and how the theatre will use the raised funds at Evansville Civic Theatre’s website.
In the meantime, officials say the theatre has worked to adapt performances to new environments, including outdoor performances of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot in Evansville and Mount Vernon last month, and upcoming online performances of Moises Kaufman’s The Laramie Project and Jerome Bixby’s The Man From Earth later this fall.
