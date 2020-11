EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Breezy and near-record temps again on Monday and possibly Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s. A cold front will strike the warmth and bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms as it move through late Tuesday night and early Wednesday. Temperatures will retreat into the lower to mid 60s Wednesday through the weekend. Normal high/low is 60/39 for this week. More rain possible Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.