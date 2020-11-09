Owensboro unit to recognize sponsors who supported them during deployment

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Soldiers from the 206th Engineer Battalion will be distributing American flags Monday at Smothers Park to sponsors from the Owensboro and Daviess County school districts who supported them during their deployment.
That event is set for Monday at noon.
Organizers say the unit returned to Owensboro from Iraq and the Middle East in June after being deployed for 11 months.
They say the 206th Engineer Battalion was deployed to a variety of locations throughout the Middle East area and was one of the few units that endured the Iranian missile attack on Al Asad Air Base in Iraq.
