Newburgh Family Video store closing

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Family Video is closing its store on State Route 261 in Newburgh.
Company officials say the store has begun their liquidation - selling movies, games, CBD, store fixtures and more at a discounted rate.
The store will be officially closed before the end of the year.
Family Video officials say they are the last standing brick and mortar movie rental business, and they will continue to operate 250 stores across the Midwest.
“We are very thankful to have been able to provide entertainment for many family movie nights, and want to thank the people of Newburgh and our incredible staff for the many years of support and service,” said Keith Hoogland, CEO, Highland Ventures, LTD.
The building is available for lease or purchase.
