115 new COVID-19 cases reported in Green River District; Hopkins Co. up 64 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Monday, the Green River District Health Department reported 115 more people have tested positive for coronavirus.
Of those new cases, 62 are in Daviess County, 20 are in Henderson County, there are eight new cases in both Ohio and McLean counties, there are six new cases in both Hancock and Webster counties, and there are five new cases in Union County.
Green River health officials say they have had 5,942 reported COVID-19 cases in the district to date. They say 4,758 residents of the district have recovered from the virus.
The Hopkins County Health Department’s coronavirus dashboard is showing 64 new cases Monday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Hopkins County has had 1,323 confirmed cases and 874 recoveries.
They currently have 406 active cases.
All counties in our area of Kentucky are currently listed as “red zones” on the state’s coronavirus metrics map for incidence rate. The governor asks for every “red zone” county to implement COVID-19 reduction guidance starting on Monday.
Click here to read the state’s full list of COVID-19 reduction recommendations for “red zone” counties.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 2,333 cases, 33 deaths, 1,897 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 1,059 cases, 17 deaths, 992 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 1,323 cases, 43 deaths, 874 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 693 cases, 11 deaths, 586 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 1,529 cases, 36 deaths, 1,186 recovered
- Webster Co. - 382 cases, 5 deaths, 301 recovered
- McLean Co. - 270 cases, 8 deaths, 181 recovered
- Union Co. - 554 cases, 6 deaths, 484 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 181 cases, 6 deaths, 123 recovered
