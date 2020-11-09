KWC football makes long-awaited return with intrasquad scrimmage

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - This has been the longest offseason in school history for the Kentucky Wesleyan football program, so the intrasquad scrimmage held on Sunday was a long time coming.
The Panthers had to postpone its season to the spring due to COVID-19 after the Great Midwest American Conference (GMAC) pulled the plug on football this fall.
However, the football team finally made its long-awaited return to the field with the purple-white intrasquad scrimmage.
Head coach Craig Yeast’s bunch has been limited on what exercises and drills can be done on the practice field, but the Panthers are slowly getting back to the full swing of things.
After Sunday’s scrimmage, Yeast says he’s just happy for his team to be able to get back to the field and have fun.
“This has been a tough 2020 for them, not having the opportunity to play in the fall," said Yeast. "So I’m just happy for them to be able come out here and play in a game-like atmosphere. We’ve just been taking our time, trying to get our guys in the weight room as much as we can, trying to get on the field as much as we can. We started out in pods of eight, and then we graduated to half the team. Then we graduated to the whole team. We’ve had 36 days. We’ve had 15 practices. I thought those went well.”
“As a senior, knowing that I have that one last year to be able to play football, was something that I really wanted, and I’m glad I get that opportunity to be able to play in the spring,” said senior lineman Tripp Grenier, who’s also an Owensboro High School graduate.
From this point onward, Yeast says his team will have a couple weeks of strength and conditioning before winter break. The Panthers will then resume practice on February 1.
This schedule will lead up to KWC’s first game at home against Hillsdale College on March 20.
