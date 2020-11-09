KWC football makes long-awaited return with intrasquad scrimmage

“This has been a tough 2020 for them, not having the opportunity to play in the fall," said Yeast. "So I’m just happy for them to be able come out here and play in a game-like atmosphere. We’ve just been taking our time, trying to get our guys in the weight room as much as we can, trying to get on the field as much as we can. We started out in pods of eight, and then we graduated to half the team. Then we graduated to the whole team. We’ve had 36 days. We’ve had 15 practices. I thought those went well.”