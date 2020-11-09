HIDTA could stop Owensboro drug trafficking issues

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - In collaboration with the City of Owensboro, the United States District Attorney’s Office/ Western District of Kentucky hosted the Daviess County Drug Threat Summit on Monday.
Federal, state, and local law enforcement is aggressively trying to stop a growing drug trafficking problem.
“The more a community can rally around this obscure acronym, ultimately the more lives that will be saved in Daviess County,” said Russell M. Coleman, the United States Attorney with the Western District of Kentucky.
HIDTA stands for High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Program. If Owensboro becomes a HIDTA destination they will get more federal funding and resources to combat drug trafficking and the violence that comes with it.
“So that brings resources in at a time where local governments are hurting. Daviess County, Owensboro, COVID has driven some significant challenges here," stated Coleman. “So it allows us to bring in those resources.”
Coleman says across Western Kentucky, they’re seeing massive quantities of opioids, methamphetamine, and synthetic marijuana.
“If there’s a takeaway from what drug trafficking looks like today versus in 20-30 years ago, the number one distinction of other than that use of technology, use of communications is the use of the parcels,” said Coleman.
According to officials, Owensboro has had 17 homicides in the last five years. 14 News is told most of them were related to drug activity.
