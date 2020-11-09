Health officials react to highly effective Pfizer vaccine

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Health officials in Vanderburgh County are reacting to Monday’s announcement from Pfizer officials, stating its coronavirus vaccine is proving to be 90% effective, according to early data.
“Oh, it’s very good news," says Lynn Herr with the Vanderburgh County Health Department.
She says local health officials met with state leaders Monday morning to submit plans on distributing a vaccine.
“One thing that we do know,” says Herr, "is that first, it’s going to go to the frontline workers who are working in the hospital and taking care of positive COVID patients. Then, it will go to first-responders, is what we are being told, and then it will go to the general public.”
What has yet to the determined is when that first wave of vaccines will be ready for distribution in the Tri-State.
“We were just told to be prepared," stated Herr. "At one time, we were told the first of next quarter. We don’t know. We don’t know for sure, but we will be prepared and ready to go whenever those are distributed.”
However, not everyone is on-board with receiving a vaccine.
This Twitter poll from Samantha Johnson released Monday morning shows, of the more than 220 respondents, less than half felt comfortable getting the vaccine.
Dr. Bradley Scheu specializes in internal medicine with Deaconess Health System. He says he has full confidence in the FDA.
“I have a lot of trust and faith in our FDA process," stated Dr. Scheu, "To determine the safety and efficacy of vaccines, and this is a process that’s been going on for decades. I do not have any reason to believe a COVID vaccine would be any different. We can feel very confident, as a public, that if this vaccine goes through the final FDA stages, it will be a safe vaccine that will be successful for use.”
Dr. Scheu stresses a COVID-19 vaccine could still be months away from being available to the general public. He encourages people to be diligent in wearing a mask and social distancing.
“Continue to stay the course,” says Dr. Scheu. “Continue to do the things that we all know can help us protect each other, protect our neighbors, and protect our loved ones.”
