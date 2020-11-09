Greater Jasper schools to start virtual learning Wed. due to uptick in COVID-19 cases

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools announce they will be moving to virtual learning starting Wednesday.
School officials say the decision came after a recent uptick in positive coronavirus cases in students along with a large number of close contacts.
According to their Facebook page, grades 8-12 will shift to virtual learning from November 11 through November 24. They say students will return to in-person learning on November 30 following Thanksgiving break.
School officials say students in grades PreK-7 will continue daily in-person learning.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.