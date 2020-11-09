Evansville City Council to discuss Mayor Winnecke’s coronavirus mandates

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Eight months have now gone by since Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb declared a public health emergency because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Measures have also been put into motion on the local level, including from Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke. One of which mandates requirements and restrictions for gatherings excepted to exceed 125 people.
It’s been three weeks since Mayor Winnecke’s 125 limit was put into place.
It’s one topic on the council’s agenda Monday evening.
Our Evan Gorman spoke to a member earlier on the phone who says this resolution is to follow proper procedure. They tell us the Mayor has the authority to declare the executive orders, but it should be the council who decides how to move forward—such as an extension.
Paperwork reads that the council anticipates approving such restrictions on a monthly basis at the first meeting of the month.
The council meeting is set to start at 5:30 p.m., and we will provide updates.
