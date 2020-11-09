Birthday parade set for Evansville radio personality who is battling COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A birthday parade to celebrate Evansville radio personality Joe Blair, who is in the hospital with COVID-19, is set for Monday afternoon.
He has been at Deaconess Midtown Hospital since October 13 with COVID-19. Parade organizers say he is suffering double lung pneumonia caused by the coronavirus.
Organizers say to help celebrate his 60th birthday, they would like for anyone who knows Joe to form a birthday parade on Columbia Street at 2 p.m.
They say the parade will start at Columbia and First Avenue and will go the block around Mary Street.
