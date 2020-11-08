State map shows 142 new COVID-19 cases in Vanderburgh Co.; State deaths up 36

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health reports 4,689 new coronavirus cases and 36 new COVID-19 related deaths on Sunday.
This brings the total in the state to 210,374 confirmed cases along with 4,383 total COVID-19 related deaths.
The state map shows one new death in Perry County and Gibson County.
The map also shows 142 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 38 in Warrick County, 25 in Gibson County, 24 in Perry and Dubois Counties, 22 in Posey County, nine in Spencer County and one in Pike County.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 7,383 cases, 88 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 1,848 cases, 29 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 2,461 cases, 67 deaths
- Perry Co. - 639 cases, 18 deaths
- Posey Co. - 944 cases, 11 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 1,203 cases, 13 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 544 cases, 6 deaths
- Pike Co. - 409 cases, 18 deaths
