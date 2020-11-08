Record warmth possible again Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We started the day by tying the record for this date’s warmest low, then we broke the record high temperature by 3° this afternoon! We could see more record warmth Monday and Tuesday, but seasonable temperatures will return by Wednesday.
Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to low 60s overnight under mostly clear skies. The record warm low temperature for Monday morning in Evansville is 59°.
We will see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day on Monday. Some models are showing a slight chance of a stray shower, but we will most likely stay dry. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s Monday afternoon thanks to a warm breeze from the south-southeast. The record high is 78°, so it is very possible we will tie or break another record.
Monday night will be partly cloudy with low temperatures in the lower 60s, which will likely break the record for warmest low temperature on Tuesday morning. The current record is 57°.
A cold front will approach our region from the northwest on Tuesday. As a result, our skies will be mostly cloudy and a few scattered to isolated showers are possible throughout the day. Our best chance of rain will be Tuesday evening and into the overnight hours as that cold front actually swings through the Tri-State.
Because the cold front will not actually reach our region until Tuesday night, we will still have warm air flowing in from the south during the day, so our temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 70s Tuesday afternoon. I think we will fall a couple of degrees short of the record high of 78°, but our temperatures will still be more than 15° warmer than average for this time of year!
That cold front will push the rain off to our east Wednesday morning, but it will also usher in cooler air from the northwest. Our skies will be mostly sunny Wednesday through Friday, but high temperatures will only be in the upper 50s on Wednesday and lower 60s Thursday and Friday, which is what you would typically expect for early to mid-November.
