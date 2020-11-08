KY eclipses another weekly record for COVID-19 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,177 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths on Sunday afternoon.
Kentucky is currently reporting that 120,918 residents have tested positive since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The positivity rate currently stands at 7.24% statewide.
As of Sunday, 1,565 residents have died across the commonwealth due to complications with COVID-19.
All counties in our area of Kentucky are currently listed as “red zones” on the state’s coronavirus metrics map for incidence rate. The governor asks for every “red zone” county to implement COVID-19 reduction guidance starting on Monday.
“This virus is spreading in communities in every corner of the commonwealth, and everyone, from our businesses and schools to individuals, must do their part to stop the spread and save lives,” Gov. Beshear said. “Without each of us doing our part, the rampant spread will continue to take more Kentuckians."
Click here to read the state’s full list of COVID-19 reduction recommendations for “red zone” counties.
The Muhlenberg County Health Department reported six additional COVID-19 cases on Sunday.
This brings the countywide number to 1,059 total cases. Out of these reported cases, 992 residents have fully recovered.
The Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing at the Bremen Community Center on Monday. To schedule an appointment, contact health officials by calling 270-754-3200.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 2,271 cases, 33 deaths, 1,877 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 1,059 cases, 17 deaths, 992 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 1,259 cases, 43 deaths, 863 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 685 cases, 11 deaths, 576 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 1,509 cases, 36 deaths, 1,164 recovered
- Webster Co. - 376 cases, 5 deaths, 290 recovered
- McLean Co. - 262 cases, 8 deaths, 175 recovered
- Union Co. - 549 cases, 6 deaths, 481 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 175 cases, 6 deaths, 120 recovered
