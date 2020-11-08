EPD: Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department confirms a suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting occurred on Sunday night.
A heavy police presence is currently situated at an American Legion Post located near downtown.
Officials say the Evansville Fire Department and AMR are currently on scene.
Our reporter Jessica Costello says about three EPD vehicles were parked in front of the American Legion, with the heaviest police presence happening past the intersection of Walnut Street and Chestnut Street.
She also says that crews are currently behind the American Legion, performing CPR on someone laying on the ground.
Police have since blocked off the parking lot to the American Legion.
This is a developing story.
We will update this article once more information is available.
