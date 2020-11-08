Evansville NAACP responds to Kamala Harris’s vice-presidential election victory

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Barring any legal challenges from the Trump Campaign, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are heading to the White House.
It is no question that Harris’s projected victory as vice president-elect is a historical moment in U.S. history.
“Now a black female becomes our vice president of the United States of America - that is history," Reverand Gerald Arnold, the president of the Evansville NAACP said.
In 1944, the year Arnold was born, he says America looked different.
“None of us had any rights, and so we have fought for the right to just exist and just to be a human being in this country," Rev. Arnold said.
Arnold has lived through several moments he says he will never forget, with Harris’s vice-presidential election now being one of them.
“She’s intelligent, she is an immigrant, she is a Black woman, she is all of these things wrapped up into one," Rev. Arnold said. “She brings the pizazz, she is AKA, you know, she brings all of that stuff to the table that represents the African American community."
He says the NAACP will work with the new administration in the same way as any other, and he says there’s still so much work to be done.
“To see this happen with Kamala is surreal," Rev. Arnold said. “It is surreal because I come from that era where women had no rights, they had no rights. They couldn’t even have a voice to speak, they couldn’t even have a checking account. And to see this evolution, this come to the forefront on this day - it is definitely without a doubt I think the most sensational thing that could have happened to any of us, white or black."
Arnold says a moment like this in America’s history is one he’s grateful to have lived through.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.