Evansville NAACP responds to Kamala Harris’s vice-presidential election victory

“To see this happen with Kamala is surreal," Rev. Arnold said. “It is surreal because I come from that era where women had no rights, they had no rights. They couldn’t even have a voice to speak, they couldn’t even have a checking account. And to see this evolution, this come to the forefront on this day - it is definitely without a doubt I think the most sensational thing that could have happened to any of us, white or black."