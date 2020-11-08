Crews battle house fire in northern Vanderburgh Co. early Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Dispatch confirms to 14 News crews were on scene of a fire in northern Vanderburgh County early Sunday.
Dispatch says Scott Township Fire Department responded to the 13,000 block of Woodland Lane around 3 in the morning.
Scott Township Fire Department Chief Adam Farrar says there are no injuries reported at the house fire. He states crews were on the scene until around 7:30 a.m.
We are told the fire is under investigation.
