Crews battle house fire in northern Vanderburgh Co. early Sunday
By Makayla Neukam | November 8, 2020 at 8:01 AM CST - Updated November 8 at 8:12 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Dispatch confirms to 14 News crews were on scene of a fire in northern Vanderburgh County early Sunday.

Dispatch says Scott Township Fire Department responded to the 13,000 block of Woodland Lane around 3 in the morning.

Scott Township Fire Department Chief Adam Farrar says there are no injuries reported at the house fire. He states crews were on the scene until around 7:30 a.m.

We are told the fire is under investigation.

