Dawson Springs Schools switching to virtual learning this week

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - The Dawson Springs Independent School System announced Sunday that in-person learning has been temporarily suspended due to COVID-19 concerns.
According to a message posted on the school district’s official Facebook page, all students will return to virtual learning effective immediately. Meanwhile, all athletics and extracurricular activities are “on hold” until further notice.
School officials say this decision was made due to the sudden increase of local COVID-19 cases. They also say that four staff members have entered self-quarantine this weekend after receiving possible COVID-19 exposure from contacts outside the school.
According to the release, administrators are hopeful to resume in-person learning next week. A final decision will not be announced until later this week.
However, school officials say it’s a strong possibility that in-person instruction will not resume until after Thanksgiving.
