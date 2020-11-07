Tri-State reacts to Joe Biden winning 2020 presidential election

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As a new president is projected to take office come January, citizens throughout the Tri-State are responding to the news.
People walking along the riverfront in Evansville on Saturday had mixed reactions.
“Go Biden,” one local yelled.
“The man shouldn’t be president of the United States,” another local said.
After former Vice-President Joe Biden was announced to be the president-elect this weekend, divided reactions emerged among the community in Evansville.
“Donald Trump whining like a little baby and Joe Biden pretending he’s not - it just doesn’t matter," one local said. “It’s all just a show. Then we’ll all be doing it again in four years.”
Some residents spoke out about issues they disagree with as a Democratic president moves into the White House after four years.
“There are bad ideas that he’s got coming up, it’s terrible for the United States, terrible,” one man said.
Meanwhile, others are thrilled for change.
“Very very happy, very very happy," one local woman said. “Trump led us down a bad road. There are so many people dead because of Trump, and Biden is going to take care of us and make it okay.”
Regardless of political party, history was made as California Sen. Kamala Harris became America’s first female, first Black and first Asian-American to be named vice president-elect.
“It wasn’t that long ago that women earned the right to vote, and now we have our first African American, Indian woman serving as the vice president of the United States," a local woman said. “It’s a historic moment, it’s a moment you don’t want to miss.”
However, others aren’t happy about the woman who will be filling the vacancy.
“As far as being the first woman vice president, I’m glad - I just wish it wasn’t her," a local woman said. “Because the circumstances, because if she has to take over for Joe Biden, because she will, she’s going to - oh my God - this country is going to be in a worse area.”
One opinion shared between many across the Tri-State area - this is an election they will never forget.
