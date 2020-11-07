State map shows over 5k new COVID-19 cases; new death in Perry Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health reports 5,007 new coronavirus cases and 43 new COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday.
This brings the total in the state to 205,722 confirmed cases and 4,348 total COVID-19 related deaths.
The state map shows one new death in Perry County.
The map also shows 82 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 28 in Gibson County, 26 in Warrick County, 20 in Perry County, 22 in Dubois County, eight in Spencer County and three in Posey County.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 7,241 cases, 88 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 1,824 cases, 29 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 2,423 cases, 67 deaths
- Perry Co. - 615 cases, 17 deaths
- Posey Co. - 922 cases, 11 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 1,178 cases, 12 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 535 cases, 6 deaths
- Pike Co. - 408 cases, 18 deaths
