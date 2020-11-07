Record-setting warmth possible

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We could get some record-setting warmth over the next few days, but a cold front will have it feeling like November again by the middle of the week.
Tonight will be mostly clear, but we will see some clouds after midnight. Temperatures will fall back into the mid 50s by Sunday morning, which is about 15° warmer than average for this time of year.
A few clouds will linger over our region through the first half of Sunday, but the afternoon is looking sunny and warm with high temperatures in the upper 70s. The record high for Evansville on this date is 79°, so it is very possible we could tie or even break that record if that sunshine warms us up enough. There is an isolated chance of rain along the I-57 corridor in Illinois on Sunday morning, but I think the Tri-State will stay dry.
Sunday night will be mostly clear with low temperatures in the upper 50s. The record warm low in Evansville for Monday morning is 59°, so once again, we could be flirting with record-setting warmth.
We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Monday, and our temperatures will be just a couple of degrees cooler, topping out in the mid to upper 70s. The record for that date is 78°, so I think we will fall just short of that, but it will be close. There is an isolated chance of rain along the I-57 corridor in Illinois Monday afternoon, but I think the Tri-State will stay dry.
It is possible we will break the record warm low overnight Monday night into Tuesday morning. The record is 57°, and I think our temperatures will only fall to around 59° under partly cloudy skies.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, and scattered rain is possible as a cold front approaches from the west. However, because that cold front will not pass through our region until Tuesday night, warm air will still be flowing into the Tri-State during the day, helping our temperatures climb into the mid to upper 70s once again. Just like Monday, the record for Tuesday’s date is 78°. I think we will fall a couple of degrees short of that, but we are still talking about temperatures more than 15° above average!
The cold front will pass through Tuesday night pushing the rain off to our east and ushering in colder air from the northwest. The rest of the week will be mostly sunny with more typical November temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s Wednesday, upper 50s to low 60s Thursday and Friday, and lower 60s Saturday. Morning lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.