Record-setting warmth possible

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, and scattered rain is possible as a cold front approaches from the west. However, because that cold front will not pass through our region until Tuesday night, warm air will still be flowing into the Tri-State during the day, helping our temperatures climb into the mid to upper 70s once again. Just like Monday, the record for Tuesday’s date is 78°. I think we will fall a couple of degrees short of that, but we are still talking about temperatures more than 15° above average!