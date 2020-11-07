Downtown Evansville businesses kick off holiday season with open house

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - To kick off the holiday season, local businesses in downtown Evansville started spreading the holiday cheer with some sales.
The downtown area is now decorated for the holidays, and shops are welcoming in customers, along with added safety precautions as they shop.
Some of the downtown businesses were even offering sales for the upcoming celebrations.
One local business owner says that events like these have helped them survive as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect them financially.
“This has been a wonderful switch from what it has been," Tracy Klemczewski, owner of the Outside the Gift Box said. "It’s been pretty slow, but, you know, there have been a few days where we have had a few more customers than usual, and it’s been awesome that they come down and support us. But today has been really busy and this will be greatly appreciated for keeping us open.”
Business owners say they’re looking forward to more events like this open house to help with business through the pandemic.
