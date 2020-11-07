Crews begin setting up displays for 2020 Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Only a few weeks away from Thanksgiving, it’s almost time for the 27th annual Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights in Garvin Park.
Electrical crews, other groups and volunteers joined forces to set up the 65 light displays around the park on Saturday.
Since the Fantasy of Lights is a drive-thru event, the yearly spectacle won’t be affected much by COVID-19. However, a couple of changes have been made.
For instance, people can choose more of a “hands-free” payment option and purchase tickets online this year. Meanwhile, the one-mile walk through won’t be held at this year’s event, but they will still have carriage rides.
“We’re so grateful that Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights has always been a drive-thru event, a socially-distanced event, so we are able to present this magical mile of holiday lights, just like we always have," Pam Kirk, director of marketing and community relations at the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center said. "Families are wondering what are we going to do for the holidays, things are so different. Well, Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights is not going to let you down.”
One new display will be put up this year, and it’s a lion painting a gift box.
The Fantasy of Lights raised a record $180,000 last year, so event organizers say they are hoping to at least match that total this year.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.