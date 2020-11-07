Chandler man accused of breaking into his employer’s business after hours

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Chandler man is facing burglary charges after deputies say he broke into his employer’s business after hours.
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office responded to Alvey’s Signs to investigate a reported burglary in progress just after midnight Saturday.
Deputies say they set up surveillance on the business and found a man inside carrying long metal pieces and placing them in a truck. We are told authorities stopped the vehicle on North Green River Road near Kansas Road after the man left the business.
During the traffic stop, deputies say they saw multiple pieces of aluminum flashing in the bed of the truck. They state the driver identified himself as Tony Whitmer Jr. and was an employee at Alvey’s Signs.
Officials tell 14 News Whitmer admitted to being on the property but denied stealing anything.
According to a news release, sheriff’s deputies contacted Alvey’s Signs and confirmed Whitmer was an employee but was not given permission to be on the property after hours or authorized to remove inventory.
Whitmer is booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail and is charged with Burglary as a Level 5 Felony, Theft as a Level 5 Felony and multiple traffic infractions.
The stolen metal was returned to Alvey’s Signs.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.