15 years since deadly tornado hit the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 15 years ago, with winds peaking at 200 mph, a tornado moved through four Tri-State counties, killing 25 people.
That twister touched down just before 2 a.m. in a Henderson County field, making its way through Ellis Park before destroying much of the Eastbrook Mobile Home Park.
The tornado heavily damaged parts of Newburgh before lifting near Gentryville.
At least 500 homes and businesses were destroyed in what officials say is the deadliest November tornado on record in Indiana.
