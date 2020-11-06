IL releases COVID-19 contact tracing data; Gov. Pritzker possibly exposed to coronavirus

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker gave his COVID-19 update Friday afternoon.
At the briefing, Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health reported COVID-19 data related to the state’s contact tracing operation.
This statewide data represents all data submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) by the 97 certified local health departments statewide that are responsible for leading contact tracing in their counties and cities.
As of late October, 57 of the 97 local health departments are reaching out to more than 90 percent of cases and 86 of the 97 are reaching out to 75 percent or more.
To view the newly released data, go to: http://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/contact-tracing
Beginning in July, IDPH has awarded $237 million in grants to Illinois' 97 certified local health departments to increase contact tracing efforts, including hiring staff, to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of the challenges with contact tracing is the public’s reluctance to answer a phone call from a number they don’t recognize.
To make it easier for Illinois residents to identify when a contact tracer is attempting to make contact with them, all calls made by contact tracers have the caller ID “IL COVID HELP.”
The state will publish data representing outbreaks and exposure locations for cases of COVID-19 in a variety of setting types, to be updated on a weekly basis.
Later Friday, the Governor’s Office said they were notified of a recent exposure to COVID-19.
As a result of that possible exposure, they are conducting contact tracing and following all necessary health protocols from IDPH.
They say the exposure was the result of an external meeting with the Governor that took place on Monday in a large conference room in the Governor’s Office.
The Governor was tested Friday, and his results will be made public when available.
The Governor is now isolating pending his test results.
The state of Illinois reports 447,491 total positive COVID-19 cases and 10,030 deaths.
Here are the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 622 cases, 20 deaths
- White County - 333 cases, 5 death
- Wabash County - 307 cases, 6 deaths
- Edwards County - 129 cases
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.