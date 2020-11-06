Walter McCarty files compliant against ONB

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Former UE Men’s basketball coach, Walter McCarty, has filed a complaint against Old National Bank.
The complaint shows McCarty signed a five year contract with ONB at $35,000 a year.
It claims McCarty was paid for the first year, for public appearances, but wasn’t paid after that.
An arrest warrant was issued last week for McCarty, after records showed he missed a court date.
Old National Bank claims McCarty owes them $75,000, and First Federal Savings Bank claims he owes more than $45,000.
Tack in January 2020, UE fired McCarty based on findings during an investigation into alleged sexual misconduct and violations of the University’s Title IX policy.
