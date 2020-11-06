USI students make special bike for Scott school student

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One Scott Elementary Student was in for a surprise Friday
A group of occupational therapy and engineering students from USI donated a bike they created for children in wheelchairs.
Instead of using your feet to pedal the wheels, you use your hands.
Friday, eight-year-old Charleigh Garrett got to try it out.
Students designed the bike not knowing how well it would work for her.
“We did not have any childern to test with, especially during the pandemic, right? So we where testing it on ourselves. You never really know if you are right when you are an adult sized person, but you know it was amazing,” said USI Mechanical Engineering Student Albssandero Trujillo.
The school has plans to use the tricycle for other EVSC students too.
