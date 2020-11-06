SWIRCA holds drive-thru celebration to honor veterans in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A safe and early Veteran’s Day honor for some local veterans.
In an event outside SWIRCA on Friday, veterans and their families had the opportunity to drive through to pick up a free meal and goodies from different vendors.
SWIRCA officials say this event normally brings in hundreds of veterans during a non-pandemic year.
They say this gives them the chance to honor some great people they haven’t seen in months.
“We are confronted with a lot of social isolation issues right now amongst our seniors," SWIRCA President Rhonda Zuber said. "So to give them the opportunity to get out of the house and to see kind of smiling faces behind the masks, we feel like it’s a small thing that we can give back to let them know that they’re not alone. We’re still here.”
Organization officials say they plan to host more small and socially distanced activities for all of their members as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.