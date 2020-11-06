Owensboro’s Blue Bridge lighting event goes virtual due to pandemic

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The city of Owensboro is set to illuminate their Blue Bridge Friday night.
This comes after years of hard work.
The city of Owensboro posted the video below as a preview of what’s to come.
Since the bridge does not belong to the city, everything had to go through the Kentucky Department of Transportation, and it took time to come up with the money to light the structure.
The cost to light was around $1.9 million.
The bridge will be lit up with multiple colors and will be a beautiful show for the city at night.
Due to COVID-19, they canceled the in-person event to avoid big crowds.
However, you can still see the bridge lighting, the city of Owensboro will be live-streaming the event on their website. That will be happening a 7 p.m. Friday.
