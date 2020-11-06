Owensboro white flag shelter changes location

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - When temperatures drop this winter, white flags will go up, signaling to the homeless that they have a place to stay warm.
“Over the last five years, I’d say we’ve sheltered close to 500 individuals. This year we made a change to the white flag,” said Andy Ball, the Daviess County Emergency Management Agency Director.
This year’s white flag location will be at Owensboro Christian Church, which allows for more social distancing.
“You see a lot of members standing at ceratin intersections or corners asking for money, and we do see quite a bit throughout the winter folks use the white flag shelter that are homeless,” said Ball.
When someone arrives to the church, they’ll meet a guard outside where they’ll be screened for COVID-19. Once they pass, they’ll head into the shelter. If they don’t pass, they’ll be quarantined in a separate area, and the health department will be contacted.
“The City of Owensboro and the Daviess County Fiscal Court has agreed to provide security during all white flag activities as well as the materials needed for the white flags such as cots and linens, and then Tino Shelter has agreed to provide meals. They’ll be in the form of boxed dinners. And then Owensboro Transit System, OTS, has agreed to provide the bus transportation to and from the white flag shelter,” said Ball.
We’re told this plan will be finalized when the city commission signs off on it Nov. 12.
