North Posey High School releases winter sports attendance guidelines

POSEYVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - North Posey High School unveiled its attendance guidelines for the winter sports season on Friday.
The school released the following statement in regard to attendance at winter sporting events:
As we begin our winter sports seasons. the Pocket Athletic Conference and North Posey High School would like to remind patrons that eight counties are represented in the PAC and each county may have different COVID-19 guidelines that they are required to follow. These guidelines are set by each county’s local health department in conjunction with our respective school corporation. Weekly, each school will send requirements to their opponents on guidelines to follow when visiting their campus. We ask that attendees review guidelines prior to arriving.
In addition, all media should request access in advance through each school’s athletic department.
Attendance for all MSD of North Posey County events will be based on the current COVID-19 cases in the county. The following will be in effect until further notice.
Red = no attendance
Orange = Each athlete/cheerleader participating will be permitted to purchase up to 4 tickets per contests. No student sections will be allowed at athletic events. Tickets will be available for presale only.
Yellow = 50% Capacity (Up to 1,000 tickets available per event0. Tickets will be sold at the gate.
The following link can be used for up to date COVID-19 data involving Posey County: https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/2393.htm
In addition, information will be released each week through the athletic department in regards to ticket availability.
