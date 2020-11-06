North Posey High School releases winter sports attendance guidelines

As we begin our winter sports seasons. the Pocket Athletic Conference and North Posey High School would like to remind patrons that eight counties are represented in the PAC and each county may have different COVID-19 guidelines that they are required to follow. These guidelines are set by each county’s local health department in conjunction with our respective school corporation. Weekly, each school will send requirements to their opponents on guidelines to follow when visiting their campus. We ask that attendees review guidelines prior to arriving.