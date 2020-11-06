5 more local Hoosiers die of COVID-19; 177 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health reported 4,714 new COVID-19 cases and 37 new COVID-19 related deaths on Friday.
This brings the total in the state to 200,823 confirmed cases and 4,306 total COVID-19 related deaths.
The state map shows four new deaths in Vanderburgh County and one new death in Perry County.
The map also shows 177 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 74 new cases in Warrick County, 43 new cases in Dubois County, 39 new cases in Gibson County, 18 new cases in Posey County, there are 17 new cases reported in both Perry and Spencer counties, and seven new cases in Pike County.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 7,158 cases, 88 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 1,802 cases, 29 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 2,397 cases, 67 deaths
- Perry Co. - 595 cases, 16 deaths
- Posey Co. - 919 cases, 11 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 1,150 cases, 12 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 527 cases, 6 deaths
- Pike Co. - 408 cases, 18 deaths
