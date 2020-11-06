Mater Dei RB awarded POTW honors following 3-TD showcase in sectional semis

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mater Dei running back Joey Pierre was crowned the Week 11 Touchdown Live Player of the Week earning 8,578 votes.
As of late, the sophomore has exhibited his fair share of dominant performances for the Wildcats, but Pierre’s three-touchdown outing in the 2A sectional semifinal stood out among the rest.
“I’m just trying to follow my blocks and run hard,” Pierre said. “My line has been doing a fantastic job and I’m ready to keep going.”
In addition to finding the end zone on three separate occasions during his team’s 30-19 victory over North Knox last Friday, Pierre gained 197 rushing yards on 17 carries.
“Joey’s been doing a great job, he made some big plays for us last week, really some game changers,” Mater Dei head coach Mike Goebel said. “He’s complimented by Bryce Humphrey, who does the very same thing. They’re just very good, they’re both young.”
Mater Dei (7-4) will now hit the road to face Linton-Stockton (8-3) on Friday night in the 2A sectional championship game.
Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CST at Williams Field in Linton, Indiana.
