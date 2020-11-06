Huntingburg Mayor Denny Spinner announces resignation

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - Huntingburg Mayor Denny Spinner announced Friday morning that he will be resigning later this month after being appointed to be the Executive Director of the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.
The mayor says he will resign from office effective November 25 at midnight. He will be starting his new role in December.
According to the mayor, after he resigns, he will announce his successor, who will be selected by the Huntingburg Republican Precinct Committee.
You can read Mayor Spinner’s full announcement in the statement below.
