Green River District reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 69 new cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Andy Beshear announced 2,302 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths on Friday afternoon.
Kentucky is currently reporting that 117,579 residents have tested positive since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The positivity rate currently stands at 6.77% statewide.
As of Friday, 1,544 people have died across the commonwealth due to complications with COVID-19.
“These numbers are truly frightening. I know we’ve been in this fight for so long that it’s easy to get numb to the scary headlines and high case numbers,” Gov. Beshear said. “That’s normal. It’s human nature. But you have to understand this is the most dangerous COVID-19 has ever been in the commonwealth and it is leading to more of our fellow Kentuckians becoming sick, being hospitalized and dying. We can only get back to normal if we address it head on and that is why I am urging all of you, especially those in red counties, to follow recommendations for reducing the spread in your community.”
On Friday, the Green River District Health Department reported two more COVID-19 deaths and 69 additional cases.
Of those new cases, 27 are in Daviess County, 21 are in Henderson County, 11 are in Webster County, five are in Union County, four are in Hancock County, and there’s one new case in McLean County.
Green River health officials say the COVID-19 related deaths were a resident of Hancock County and a resident of McLean County.
The district has had 5,718 total confirmed cases. Officials say 4,625 people in the district have recovered from the virus.
The Hopkins County Health Department coronavirus dashboard is showing 24 new cases. They have now had 1,259 confirmed cases and 863 recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic.
Hopkins County currently has 353 active cases.
The Muhlenberg County Health Department reported six additional COVID-19 cases on Friday.
This brings the countywide number to 1,050 total cases. Out of these reported cases, 981 residents have fully recovered.
The Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing at the Bremen Community Center on Monday. To schedule an appointment, contact health officials by calling 270-754-3200.
On Thursday, Kentucky recorded the state’s highest single-day total of new COVID-19 cases so far.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 2,227 cases, 32 deaths, 1,846 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 1,050 cases, 17 deaths, 981 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 1,259 cases, 43 deaths, 863 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 671 cases, 11 deaths, 574 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 1,476 cases, 36 deaths, 1,156 recovered
- Webster Co. - 371 cases, 5 deaths, 285 recovered
- McLean Co. - 255 cases, 7 deaths, 171 recovered
- Union Co. - 544 cases, 6 deaths, 476 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 174 cases, 6 deaths, 117 recovered
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.