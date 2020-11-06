EVPL offering limited in-person services, curbside service starting Mon.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library say they will be starting limited in-person services with public hours at all EVPL locations, except the eastside location, on Monday, November 9.
This is part of EVPL’s phased reopening plan.
Library officials say the public may visit EVPL locations Monday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
They say EVPL buildings and procedures have been notified to minimize the risk of potential exposure.
Plexiglass has been placed in high-traffic interaction areas, including circulation and information desks.
They have distancing reminders placed throughout library locations, and furniture has been arranged.
Computer stations have been shifted to ensure social distancing and will be regularly disinfected.
They say meeting rooms and study rooms will be closed to the community and staff.
EVPL To Go, the library’s contactless curbside pickup service, will continue at all locations, except for EVPL East. Those operating hours will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
In addition to EVPL To Go and limited in-person hours, there are several other digital and virtual resources offered by the library:
- EVPL Recommends: A personalized recommendation service to virtually browse the library.
- Book-A-Librarian: Get personalized reference or technical assistance.
- AskEVPL: Chat with an EVPL team member to get quick help.
- EVPL’s Business Central: Create a resume, practice interview skills, and connect with resources for small business owners.
- EVPL’s Education Central: Find trusted resources for students, teachers, and educators
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.