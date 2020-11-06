Election volunteers reflect on experience

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For 11 hours, volunteers like Amy Wolf sat at Old National Events Plaza on Election Day. Her job was to unseal early voting ballots in preparation for counting.
“I don’t think people realized, because there were so many people voting, that it was going to take longer," said Wolf.
Wolf believes the election was done right in Vanderburgh County, and that all of the correct checks and balances were in place to protect the integrity of the results.
“Every ballot was touched by both a Democrat and a Republican. So it was very bipartisan. We didn’t really talk about politics while we were opening them. We didn’t express our concerns or our feelings. But, it was lovely to have a nice pleasant conversation.”
City Controller Russell Lloyd Jr. has worked several elections and has been on several ballots throughout his career. He says the turnout fell just short of the 79,000 voters in 2008.
“This election, you know with all of the TV ads, all of the interest between President Trump and Vice President Biden generated a lot of turnout, and I think we saw that all across the state," said Lloyd Jr.
Couple that interest with the coronavirus pandemic; without a lot of door knocking and public forums, he believes name recognition played a big factor in the local races.
“You just try to find ways to reach people and a lot of the candidate forums were shut off. That was a disadvantage, I think, to the challengers.”
