Central looks to ride undefeated season to 4A sectional title

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday night, all eyes will be on the battle slated to take place at Enlow Field for the 4A Sectional 24 Championship.
The Central Bears (11-0) set to take on the defending 4A state champions - the Memorial Tigers (8-3).
For many on Evansville’s North Side, the Week 12 matchup will serve as a revenge game of sorts, after the Tigers knocked the Bears out of postseason play in 2019.
“We’re a different team this year, I think our seniors are great leaders,” Central head coach Sean Coultis said. “We have a lot of experience, a lot of kids that have played for three years of varsity football and were on that (4A state championship) team. I really like our leadership. We played Jasper a second time as well and performed better.”
Central defeated Memorial earlier this season, winning 21-10 in Week 3.
For the Bears, it’s all about maintaining the momentum as the undefeated group heads into this marquee matchup.
“Memorial is a disciplined team,” Coultis said. “They’re not going to throw interceptions or fumble the football. They’re going to be really sound on defense. They’re not going to beat themselves, so we have to go out and execute and make plays. We can’t do anything stupid as far as penalties, turnovers and things like that.”
“I truly believe we have a bunch of talented kids," Coultis continued. "If we put them in a right spot, they’ll make the plays to help us out.”
Central will face off against Memorial in the 4A Sectional 24 Championship at 7 p.m. CST on Friday night at Enlow Field.
