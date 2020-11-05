Vanderburgh Co. to resume counting ballots Thurs. morning

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Voters are still waiting to hear the numbers from Vanderburgh County. Officials tell us they’re planning to still count votes Thursday morning.
The 25 bipartisan teams were able to get through 40,000 ballots Wednesday, checking them and making sure they had everything they need before being counted.
At 8 a.m. Thursday, all of the remaining will be electronically tabulated in the election office.
They do plan to be finished with counting by Thursday afternoon and will release a final, unofficial tally of votes cast in this election.
The ballots that don’t make it to the election office will have to go to the election board to be checked out before being counted.
“It might be that the voter neglected to sign the ballot or the envelope," said Vanderburgh County Clerk Carla Hayden. "It may be that they didn’t date it. It could be that one of the clerks didn’t initial the back of the ballot. Those are the kind of things that we’re looking for.”
By Indiana law, the official results for the county cannot be determined until Friday, November 13. This gives the election board time to resolve any ballot issues.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.