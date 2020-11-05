USI Board of Trustees approves $113.9M budget for 2020-21 academic year

“The approval of our 2020-21 budget allows us to continue to offer security for our employees as we provide ongoing academic excellence and services to our students. With this budget, we are committing to paying all faculty and staff in full through June 30, 2021, the end of our fiscal year. Our employees have made sacrifices and worked hard to keep this University on solid footing during the pandemic. We can now look to the future as we build upon the success of our collective campus effort to remain a strong and vibrant institution.”