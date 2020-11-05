Some voters feeling ‘anxious, nervous' awaiting Presidential results

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - More than 24 hours after polling places closed, we are moving closer to finding out who the next U.S. President will be. Republicans and Democrats, alike, are keeping a close eye on those results continuing to trickle in as of Wednesday night.
Decision 2020 in the contest for Commander in Chief appears to be daunting for some.
“The future is now; we need to move forward as a nation,” voter Alax Luegers said.
“Honestly, I feel like we are fighting for the heart of our nation right now,” voter Faith Lyons expressed. “I feel like it is not just about people anymore. It’s about morals.”
A group of Tri-State voters say they are watching this race very closely.
“Very anxious,” Luegers added. “I’ve been checking my phone at least every 15 minutes, trying not to. Saying that I’m not going to. But, I end up doing it anyway.”
An election that has them on edge adds to the excitement.
“But, I’m still just nervous,” voter Katie Stoppelwerth shared. “Just waiting.”
In the hours after the polls closed, President Trump tried to assert victory in the election. His opponent and former Vice President Joe Biden urged patience as the votes continue to be counted.
“I hope that he heard the voice of the people throughout the election season, regardless of who wins, that there are voices on either side who have issues,” Lyons added.
“I’ll be OK either way,” Stoppelwerth smiled. “I’ll be disappointed, of course, if the person I voted for doesn’t win. But, either way, everything will be alright.”
Once the results are official, the winning team will be inaugurated as President and Vice President on January 20, 2021.
