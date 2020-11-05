Some Kentucky teams cancel games out of caution ahead of postseason.

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Some Kentucky teams are having to forego playing to avoid any coronavirus-related complications before playoffs begin next week.
The Apollo Eagles will not be making the trip to face Central Hardin. Apollo head coach John Edge confirmed the game cancellation on social media on October 30, citing the COVID-19 RPI policy.
Hancock County and McLean County have canceled their game, citing COVID-19 precautions to ensure a better chance of playing in the KHSAA playoffs.
Owensboro Catholic alerted Daviess County that its team will also not be playing this week, citing possible concerns over coronavirus exposure and quarantine.
On Thursday, Breckinridge County announced on Twitter that its game at Muhlenberg County has been canceled. School officials did not cite a reason.
In Kentucky, any team that is exposed to COVID-19 has to undergo quarantine while still playing in the state tournament, resulting in that program automatically forfeiting their upcoming game, effectively ending their season.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.