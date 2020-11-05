IN reports 4.4K new COVID cases; 3 new local deaths

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health reported 4,462 new COVID-19 cases and 45 new COVID-19 related deaths Thursday.
This brings the total in the state to 196,176 confirmed cases and 4,269 total COVID-19 related deaths.
The state map shows two new deaths in Vanderburgh County and one new death in Dubois Co.
The map also shows 66 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 36 new cases in Dubois County, 27 new cases in Warrick County, five new cases in Perry County, 11 new cases in Posey County, 23 new cases in Gibson County, nine new cases in Spencer County, and three new cases in Pike County.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 6,981 cases, 84 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 1,759 cases, 29 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 2,323 cases, 67 deaths
- Perry Co. - 578 cases, 15 deaths
- Posey Co. - 901 cases, 11 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 1,111 cases, 12 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 510 cases, 6 deaths
- Pike Co. - 401 cases, 18 deaths
