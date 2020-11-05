Man accused of threatening Evansville public figures pleads guilty

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville man accused of making threats against the lives of several public figures in a Facebook Live video has pleaded guilty to his charges.
Ebon Ellis, 25, is said to be one of the main organizers in the peaceful protests that took place in June.
According to police, Ellis made a video threatening the lives of Officer Phillip Smith, Chief Billy Bolin and Mayor Lloyd Winnecke.
Authorities state in Ellis’s video, he asked others to carry out the acts of violence against these public officials. We are told in a separate video he made threats to City Council President Alex Burton.
Ellis pleaded guilty to four counts of felony intimidation.
Sentencing is set for Nov. 13. at 9 a.m.
