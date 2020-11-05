‘The Farmhouse’ owners opening ‘Olive Grace’ in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville business is expanding into Warrick County.
The owners of The Farmhouse say they will be opening a new space on First Street in Newburgh.
The Farmhouse has been selling locally made items for more than four years, and the new store, “Olive Grace,” will give the business a chance to better connect with the community.
“We love, you know, being out here on farm, but we also love community," owner Kiersten Stahl said. “So that was one thing we were really excited about Newburgh - being part of a community and doing some fun events with other stores.”
Olive Grace will be opening its doors in February.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.