Deputies: Webster Co. man arrested after barricading himself inside home

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Webster County man was arrested Wednesday night after authorities say he barricaded himself inside a home.
Just before 11 p.m., deputies with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic disturbance call at a home in the 200 block of Highbanks Ferry Road in Slaughters.
When deputies arrived, they say spoke with victims that were standing in the front yard.
The victims told deputies that they were assaulted by 38-year-old Alvie Martin.
While deputies were speaking with the victims, they say Martin came out of the home armed with a rifle. Deputies also say Martin said they “would not take him alive.”
Deputies then moved the victims to a safe place and set up a perimeter around the property.
After several minutes of barricading himself in the home, Martin eventually came out and surrendered.
Martin was booked in the Hopkins County Jail on several charges, including wanton endangerment, unlawful imprisonment and assault.
