Clouds & Slightly Cooler

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today will bring the first clouds of the week as high temps reach 70-degrees. Skies becoming cloudy to mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles possible. Tonight, clearing skies as lows drop into the mid-40′s.
Friday, sunny and pleasant as high temps reach the lower 70′s…10-degrees above normal. Friday night, clear with lows in the mid-40′s.
Bright and much warmer this weekend with high temperatures in the low to mid-70′s behind mild southerly winds. There is a slight chance of rain arriving Sunday night.
