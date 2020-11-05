Clouds & Slightly Cooler

14 First Alert 11/5
By Byron Douglas | November 5, 2020 at 4:19 AM CST - Updated November 5 at 4:56 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today will bring the first clouds of the week as high temps reach 70-degrees. Skies becoming cloudy to mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles possible. Tonight, clearing skies as lows drop into the mid-40′s.

Friday, sunny and pleasant as high temps reach the lower 70′s…10-degrees above normal. Friday night, clear with lows in the mid-40′s.

Bright and much warmer this weekend with high temperatures in the low to mid-70′s behind mild southerly winds. There is a slight chance of rain arriving Sunday night.

