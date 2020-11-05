Castle Athletics announces 2020-21 winter venue plan

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Castle High School announced the 2020-21 winter sports venue plan on social media Thursday.
Here are the following guidelines released:
- Masks Required at All times.
- Family Units may sit together and social distance from others.
- Tickets will be sold online only. No tickets will be sold at the gate. Online Ticket Link: https://gofan.co/app/school/IN16690
- NO Student Sections – Students must enter with a parent and sit with their parents.
- NO Fans allowed on the floor/pool deck.
- Fans are asked to exit facility immediately after competition
Boys and Girls Basketball – In Main Gymnasium
- A Maximum of 500 people are allowed in the gymnasium.
- Castle is allotted 300 tickets. Visiting teams are allotted 200.
- NO Student sections. Students must enter with their parents and sit with their parents.
- There will be no tickets sold at the gates. All tickets will be sold online through Go Fan. Links will be provided to family members to purchase tickets first. The general public will have access to the links a day or two in advance of the game.
- Fans from each team must adhere to the seating arrangements with home fans on the North Side and one Section on South side and visitors in the remaining sections on the South Side.
- The scorers bench is only reserved for the scoreboard operator, announcer and official scorers.
- Team Benches may only be occupied by team members and coaches. Managers and statisticians must sit in the team section in bleachers.
- Basketball will be sanitized pre-game, during time-outs and between quarters.
- Hand sanitizer will be provided at the scorer’s table.
- No pre- and post-meet handshakes/ high-fives/ fist bumps
Freshman Basketball – In Auxiliary Gym (Only one game as of now)
- A Maximum of 88 people are allowed in the Auxiliary Gym.
- Castle will be allotted 50 tickets and the visiting team will be allotted 38 tickets.
- NO Student sections. Students must enter with their parents and sit with their parents.
- There will be no tickets sold at the gates. All tickets will be sold online through Go Fan. Links will be provided to family members to purchase tickets first. The general public will have access to the links a day or two in advance of the game.
- Fans from each team must adhere to the seating arrangements.
- The scorers bench is only reserved for the scoreboard operator and official scorer.
- Team Benches may only be occupied by team members and coaches. Managers and statisticians must sit in the team section in bleachers.
- Basketball will be sanitized pre-game, during time-outs and between quarters.
- Hand sanitizer will be provided at the scorer’s table.
- No pre- and post-meet handshakes/ high-fives/ fist bumps
Wrestling – In Main Gymnasium
- A Maximum of 500 people are allowed in the gymnasium.
- NO Student sections. Students must enter with their parents and sit with their parents.
- There will be no tickets sold at the gates. All tickets will be sold online through Go Fan. Links will be provided to family members to purchase tickets first. The general public will have access to the links a day or two in advance of the game.
- Fans from each team must adhere to the seating arrangements.
- The scorers bench is only reserved for the scoreboard operator and official scorer. Visiting team scorer will sit in the bleachers.
- Team Benches may only be occupied by team members and coaches. Managers and statisticians must sit in the team section in bleachers.
- Locker rooms will be provided.
- Invites Only – The number of members allowed for each team and ticket distribution for each team will vary based upon the number of teams participating in each meet (Castle Invite, Triangular, SIAC, Sectional)
Swimming – Castle High School Natatorium
- A Maximum of 112 spectators are allowed in the natatorium.
- Castle will be allotted 44 tickets and each visiting team will be allotted 34 tickets. If all tickets are not sold within 24 hours of the event, tickets may be re-allocated to other teams.
- Fans will have to sit on the marked seats in the seating area of the natatorium to allow proper social distancing.
- There will be no tickets sold at the gates. All tickets will be sold online through Go Fan. Links will be provided to family members to purchase tickets.
- If necessary, we will try to live stream all home swim meets. A link for those live-stream events will be posted when available.
- Only those participating during a given event will be allowed entrance into the natatorium. Non-participants (JV swimmers, managers, etc) will need to purchase tickets if any are available due to the limited deck space.
- All teams will be given a designated area to sit and need to stay in that area until their turn to swim/dive. Teams may not congregate at the turn end of the pool or along the side nearest the starter.
- Masks will be required until the athlete enters the pool. They will wear their masks to the starting block, take the mask off, swim their race, and put the mask back on when exiting the pool.
- In addition to officials, coaches and swimmers, the only other essential personnel allowed on deck will be 8 timers (1 per lane) and 3 table workers and an announcer. No team photographers will be allowed on deck
Courtesy: Castle Athletics
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.