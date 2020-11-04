Muhlenberg Co. reports new COVID-19 death, 7 new cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear gave a coronavirus update at 3 p.m.
Governor Beshear extends the mask mandate for another 30 days.
Governor Beshear is reporting 1,635 new coronavirus cases. The number of total coronavirus cases in the state now sits at 113,009.
He announces 1,066 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized with the virus.
Governor Beshear says there are 11 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total in Kentucky to 1,514 coronavirus deaths.
You can watch it live below.
On Wednesday, the Green River District Health Department reported four more people have died due to COVID-19 and 63 more have tested positive.
Of those new cases, 27 are in Daviess County, 22 are in Henderson County, five are in McLean County, there are three new cases in both Hancock and Union counties, two are in Ohio County, and there’s one new case in Webster County.
Two of the COVID-19 deaths were residents of Hancock County while the other two were residents of McLean County.
Green River officials say they have now had 5,530 confirmed cases in the district. They say 4,546 people have recovered from the virus.
The Muhlenberg County Health Department reports one new COVID-19 death along with seven new cases.
The Hopkins County Health Department coronavirus website is showing 39 new cases Wednesday. They have had 1,205 cases and 822 recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic.
Hopkins County currently has 340 active cases.
Hopkins County officials also held a Facebook Live COVID-19 update Wednesday morning.
You can watch that update here:
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 2,147 cases, 32 deaths, 1,812 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 1,035 cases, 17 deaths, 946 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 1,205 cases, 43 deaths, 822 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 660 cases, 11 deaths, 567 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 1,432 cases, 36 deaths, 1,138 recovered
- Webster Co. - 354 cases, 5 deaths, 275 recovered
- McLean Co. - 239 cases, 6 deaths, 168 recovered
- Union Co. - 533 cases, 6 deaths, 474 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 165 cases, 5 deaths, 112 recovered
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.